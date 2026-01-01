Up to 69% off for Serge

Deploy Serge in one click installation.

Self-hosted chat interface for running LLaMA and Alpaca models locally through llama.cpp with no API costs.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚±409/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Serge in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Serge

63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±549/mo
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Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±549/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Serge

Serge is an open-source chat interface for running LLaMA-family language models locally through llama.cpp, with first-class support for Alpaca, Vicuna, GPT4All, and other community fine-tunes. It bundles a SvelteKit web UI, a FastAPI backend, and a Redis-backed model registry into a single container, so you can pull GGUF models, manage chat sessions, and tune inference parameters without wiring up multiple services.

Self-hosting Serge keeps every prompt and response on your own VPS â€” no external API, no telemetry, and no per-token costs. CPU-only inference works out of the box, making it a practical way to run private LLMs without paying for cloud GPU time or signing up for a third-party AI service.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Serge

Runs on CPU

llama.cpp powers fully local inference without a GPU, so you can chat with quantized LLaMA models on a standard VPS.

Built-in model registry

Pull and switch between Alpaca, Vicuna, GPT4All, and other GGUF models directly from the web UI without manual file copying.

Tunable inference

Adjust temperature, top-k, top-p, context length, and other generation parameters per chat to control response style and quality.

Persistent chat history

Conversations and downloaded model weights are stored in Docker volumes and survive container restarts and upgrades.

REST API included

FastAPI backend exposes chat, model, and session endpoints so you can integrate Serge with custom scripts, bots, or apps.

No external API keys

Everything runs in one container with no OpenAI, Anthropic, or cloud account required â€” prompts never leave your VPS.

Why run Serge on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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