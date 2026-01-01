Deploy autobrr in one click installation.
Modern download automation tool that monitors indexer IRC channels in real time to grab torrents the moment they are announced.
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What you can build with autobrr
autobrr is a next-generation download automation platform for torrents and usenet that consolidates the functionality of tools like autodl-irssi, trackarr, and flexget into a single modern solution. It connects to indexer IRC channels where new releases are announced the instant they are uploaded, applies your filter rules, and forwards matching torrent files to your chosen download client — all in real time, without polling delays.
Self-hosting autobrr on a VPS ensures 24/7 IRC channel monitoring with persistent connections that a home machine with dynamic IP or scheduled downtime cannot reliably maintain. Running continuously on dedicated infrastructure means your automation never misses a freeleech window, a limited-seeder release, or a time-sensitive ratio opportunity on private trackers.
Key features of autobrr
Real-time IRC monitoring
Persistent connections to indexer IRC announce channels detect new releases the instant they are uploaded, before RSS feeds or API polling would see them.
Advanced filter rules
Build complex filters based on size, category, uploader, release group, resolution, and custom regex patterns to grab exactly what you want and nothing else.
Multi-client support
Ipadala ang mga na-grab na torrent direkta sa qBittorrent, Deluge, Transmission, Radarr, Sonarr, Lidarr, o watch folders — awtomatikong iruta ang iba't ibang filter sa iba't ibang client.
arr integration
Native integration with Radarr, Sonarr, Lidarr, and Whisparr lets autobrr check whether a release is actually wanted before downloading, eliminating wasted bandwidth.
Statistics and history
Track download counts, filter hit rates, and grab history through the web interface so you can tune your rules and understand your automation's performance over time.
Why run autobrr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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