bewCloud is a lightweight, open-source cloud storage platform built with TypeScript and Deno. It gives you personal file storage and sync across devices, along with built-in CalDAV and CardDAV compatibility for calendars and contacts — all running on your own infrastructure.

Unlike heavier cloud suites, bewCloud is intentionally minimal: fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and focused on the core use cases of file access and personal data sync. Self-hosting keeps your files, calendar, and contacts private and under your full control, with no subscription fees or storage limits imposed by a third party.