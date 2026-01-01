AList is an open-source file listing program that unifies local storage and cloud drives under a single web interface. It supports over 30 storage backends — including OneDrive, Google Drive, S3, FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, and various regional providers — allowing you to browse, preview, and download files from all of them without needing to switch applications or repeatedly sign in.

Self-hosting AList on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS) ensures your storage credentials and access policies remain under your control, while making your files accessible through a fast web user interface (UI) and a fully compliant WebDAV endpoint. It offers a practical solution to consolidate scattered cloud accounts and shared drives into one unified private gateway.