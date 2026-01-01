Deploy AnonUpload in one click installation.
Privacy-first anonymous file sharing platform with no database, no accounts, and no tracking required.
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What you can build with AnonUpload
Ang AnonUpload ay isang magaan na PHP file sharing application na binuo sa isang prinsipyo: magbahagi ng mga file nang walang iniiwang bakas. Hindi ito nangangailangan ng database, walang user accounts, at hindi nagtatago ng anumang metadata na maaaring makatukoy kung sino ang nag-upload o nag-download ng isang file. Ang direktang filename ay hindi kailanman inilalantad sa publiko, at ang opsyonal na download delay feature ay pumipigil sa automated scraping bago maabot ng mga file ang kanilang nilalayon na tatanggap.
Ang pag-self-host ng AnonUpload ay nangangahulugang ang iyong mga file ay hindi kailanman dadaan sa third-party na imprastraktura na napapailalim sa mga kahilingan sa pagsubaybay o mga mandato sa pagpapanatili ng data. Kinokontrol mo kung anong uri ng file ang tinatanggap, gaano kalaki ang maaaring i-upload, at kung sino ang maaaring mag-access sa admin interface — nang hindi umaasa sa anumang komersyal na anonymous file sharing service na maaaring mag-log ng aktibidad sa kabila ng mga claim sa privacy.
Key features of AnonUpload
No Database Required
Files are stored directly on the filesystem with no database setup or maintenance, simplifying deployment and eliminating a common source of data leaks.
Hidden Filenames
Original filenames are never exposed publicly, so downloaders cannot infer content, source, or uploader identity from the URL or directory listing.
Download Time Delay
Configure a waiting period before files become downloadable, preventing automated scrapers from harvesting uploads before they reach intended recipients.
Configurable File Types
Define an exact whitelist of accepted file extensions and set maximum upload size limits up to 10 GB to match your specific sharing needs.
Admin Interface
Manage uploads, monitor storage usage, and adjust application settings through a built-in admin panel without touching the server command line.
Why run AnonUpload on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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