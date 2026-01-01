Up to 69% off for Apache SkyWalking

Deploy Apache SkyWalking in one click installation.

Open-source APM platform for distributed tracing, metrics, logs, and eBPF-based profiling across microservices.

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409 /mo
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Deploy Apache SkyWalking in one click installation.

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63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
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Renews at ₱679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
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Renews at ₱819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
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Renews at ₱1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
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Renews at ₱2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at ₱2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache SkyWalking

Apache SkyWalking is a CNCF member project delivering end-to-end observability for cloud-native and distributed systems. It collects distributed traces, service metrics, log correlation, and continuous profiling via eBPF — giving engineering teams a unified view of their entire stack without stitching together separate tools. The built-in topology maps and alerting make it straightforward to identify latency hotspots, dependency failures, and anomalies before they escalate.

This deployment pairs the SkyWalking OAP server with BanyanDB, SkyWalking's native time-series storage engine, eliminating the need for an external Elasticsearch or other database. Self-hosting gives you full control over your telemetry data — trace payloads, service performance metrics, and profiling results stay entirely on your own infrastructure with no per-span pricing.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache SkyWalking

Distributed Tracing

Captures full request traces across microservices with automatic context propagation, exposing service dependencies and per-operation latency breakdowns.

eBPF Profiling

Continuous CPU and memory profiling using eBPF probes the running process without code changes, pinpointing hotspots in production without sampling overhead.

Service Topology Maps

Automatically generated real-time topology diagrams show call relationships, error rates, and throughput between every service in your architecture.

Log Correlation

Links log entries to the trace span that produced them so you can jump from a failed request directly to the relevant log lines without manual searching.

Native BanyanDB Storage

BanyanDB is SkyWalking's purpose-built time-series store, delivering high write throughput and efficient range queries without requiring Elasticsearch.

Why run Apache SkyWalking on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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