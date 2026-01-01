WhoDB is a fast, lightweight database management tool that lets you explore and query multiple database systems through a single web interface. It supports PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MongoDB, Redis, ElasticSearch, and ClickHouse, making it a versatile choice for developers and administrators who work across diverse data stacks.

WhoDB focuses on simplicity and speed: connect to your databases directly from the UI, run queries, browse tables, and inspect data â€” no complex configuration or bloated client software required. Optionally integrate AI models like OpenAI or Ollama to generate queries from natural language directly within the interface.