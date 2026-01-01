Apache CouchDB is an open-source NoSQL document database that stores data as JSON documents and exposes every operation through a clean HTTP/REST API. Unlike most databases, CouchDB is multi-primary by design — every node accepts reads and writes, and changes flow between nodes (and even browser clients) through incremental replication that survives network partitions and intermittent connectivity.

Self-hosting CouchDB on your own VPS gives you a production-grade database for offline-first mobile apps, edge deployments, and resilient web services without per-document pricing or vendor-managed limits. The bundled Fauxton web console provides full administrative access for queries, replication setup, user management, and design document editing.