Apache Amoro is an incubating Apache project that adds a self-managing layer on top of open lakehouse formats, providing a unified web dashboard for catalogs, tables, and continuous self-optimizing. It integrates with Flink, Spark, and Trino so platform teams can centralize table maintenance, file compaction, snapshot expiration, and data retention policies across multiple table formats from one place.

Self-hosting Amoro keeps catalog metadata, table statistics, and optimizer activity on infrastructure you control, free from per-table SaaS fees. The bundled web UI surfaces table sizes, optimizing progress, snapshot history, and SQL terminal access, giving data platform teams an operational console that does not exist in raw Iceberg or Paimon deployments.