CKAN is the leading open-source data management system used by national, regional, and city governments along with research institutions to power public data portals. It combines a structured dataset catalog, rich metadata schemas, a full-text search backend, and a tabular DataStore that exposes uploaded CSV and Excel files through a queryable REST API.

Self-hosting CKAN on your own VPS keeps every dataset, organization structure, and API token under your control, with no per-dataset fees and no third-party access to your records. The platform is highly extensible through hundreds of community plugins covering harvesting, spatial data, DCAT exchange, single sign-on, and custom schemas.