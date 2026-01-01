Up to 69% off for Apache DevLake

Deploy Apache DevLake in one-click installation.

Open-source platform that aggregates data from 60+ dev tools to compute DORA metrics and visualize engineering team performance.

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Deploy Apache DevLake in one-click installation.

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63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
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Get 24 months for ₱9,816 (regular price ₱26,856). Renews at ₱679/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
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Get 24 months for ₱13,176 (regular price ₱34,296). Renews at ₱819/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
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KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
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Get 24 months for ₱17,976 (regular price ₱57,096). Renews at ₱1,629/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
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KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
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Get 24 months for ₱35,976 (regular price ₱101,016). Renews at ₱2,989/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱9,816 (regular price ₱26,856). Renews at ₱679/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱13,176 (regular price ₱34,296). Renews at ₱819/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱17,976 (regular price ₱57,096). Renews at ₱1,629/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱35,976 (regular price ₱101,016). Renews at ₱2,989/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apache DevLake

Ang Apache DevLake ay isang open-source na platform ng analytics ng engineering na pinagsasama-sama ang data mula sa mga issue tracker, source code host, CI/CD pipeline, at mga tool sa pamamahala ng insidente sa isang pinag-isang data lake. Kinokonekta ng mga team ang GitHub, GitLab, Jira, Jenkins, PagerDuty, at dose-dosenang iba pang source upang awtomatikong kalkulahin ang mga DORA metric — deployment frequency, lead time for changes, change failure rate, at mean time to recovery — kasama ang mga Grafana dashboard na nagpapakita ng performance ng team sa paglipas ng panahon.

Ang pag-self-host ng DevLake ay nagpapanatili ng lahat ng engineering telemetry at integration credentials sa imprastraktura na kontrolado mo. Ang bawat API token at OAuth connection ay naka-encrypt habang naka-rest gamit ang isang key na pagmamay-ari mo, at lahat ng metrics ay nakaimbak sa isang MySQL database sa iyong server — walang data na umaalis sa iyong kapaligiran patungo sa isang third-party na analytics service.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apache DevLake

DORA metrics

Automatically compute deployment frequency, lead time for changes, change failure rate, and mean time to recovery from connected tools — no manual data collection required.

Pre-built dashboards

Out-of-the-box Grafana dashboards visualize DORA metrics, PR cycle time, bug age, and deployment pipeline health without any configuration after setup.

60+ data source plugins

Pre-built connectors for GitHub, GitLab, Jira, Jenkins, PagerDuty, CircleCI, ArgoCD, SonarQube, and more bring all engineering data into one place.

Custom SQL metrics

Query the normalized data lake with plain SQL to define team-specific metrics, filters, and custom dashboards beyond the built-in DORA views.

Encrypted credential storage

All API tokens and OAuth keys are encrypted at rest using an auto-generated key stored exclusively in your self-hosted MySQL database.

Why run Apache DevLake on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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Sylvain

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Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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