Ang Apache DevLake ay isang open-source na platform ng analytics ng engineering na pinagsasama-sama ang data mula sa mga issue tracker, source code host, CI/CD pipeline, at mga tool sa pamamahala ng insidente sa isang pinag-isang data lake. Kinokonekta ng mga team ang GitHub, GitLab, Jira, Jenkins, PagerDuty, at dose-dosenang iba pang source upang awtomatikong kalkulahin ang mga DORA metric — deployment frequency, lead time for changes, change failure rate, at mean time to recovery — kasama ang mga Grafana dashboard na nagpapakita ng performance ng team sa paglipas ng panahon.

Ang pag-self-host ng DevLake ay nagpapanatili ng lahat ng engineering telemetry at integration credentials sa imprastraktura na kontrolado mo. Ang bawat API token at OAuth connection ay naka-encrypt habang naka-rest gamit ang isang key na pagmamay-ari mo, at lahat ng metrics ay nakaimbak sa isang MySQL database sa iyong server — walang data na umaalis sa iyong kapaligiran patungo sa isang third-party na analytics service.