Deploy Apache Superset in one click installation.
Modern open-source business intelligence platform for building interactive dashboards, exploring datasets, and running SQL analysis across 40+ databases.
Choose a VPS plan for Apache Superset
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Apache Superset
Ang Apache Superset ay isang enterprise-ready na business intelligence platform na nagpapadali sa data exploration para sa mga user sa bawat technical level. Ang mga analyst ay nakakakuha ng no-code drag-and-drop interface para sa paggawa ng mga chart at dashboard, habang ang mga engineer naman ay nakakakuha ng SQL Lab — isang full-featured na SQL IDE na may query history, saved queries, at result export. Kumokonekta ang Superset sa mahigit 40 SQL database at data warehouse sa pamamagitan ng SQLAlchemy, na nagbibigay ng unified analytics layer sa buong data stack mo.
Ang pag-self-host ng Superset sa iyong VPS ay nangangahulugang walang limitasyong user, walang limitasyong data source, at walang per-seat licensing. Ang data ng negosyo ay nananatili sa loob ng iyong infrastructure, na sumusunod sa mga compliance requirement habang ang PostgreSQL at Redis — kasama sa template na ito — ay humahawak sa metadata storage at query caching para sa production-ready performance.
Key features of Apache Superset
Rich visualization library
Choose from dozens of chart types — bar charts, line graphs, scatter plots, geospatial maps, and more — to represent your data clearly.
SQL Lab IDE
Write and execute SQL queries with syntax highlighting, query history, and result export — bridging no-code dashboards and advanced data work.
40+ database connectors
Connect to PostgreSQL, MySQL, Snowflake, BigQuery, Redshift, and dozens more through a unified SQLAlchemy-based connector layer.
Interactive dashboards
Build dashboards with cross-filters, drill-down navigation, and scheduled email reports so stakeholders always have current insights.
Role-based access control
Assign granular permissions to datasets, dashboards, and data sources so each team only sees what they are authorized to access.
Why run Apache Superset on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.