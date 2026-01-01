Xibo CMS is a mature, fully open-source digital signage platform used to design layouts, organize media libraries, and schedule content across fleets of displays â€” from a single lobby screen to thousands of nationwide endpoints. The CMS handles users, permissions, campaigns, dayparting, and proof-of-play reporting, while lightweight Xibo Players running on Android, webOS, Tizen, Linux, or Windows render the content on screen.

Self-hosting Xibo CMS on your VPS keeps schedules, audience analytics, and media assets under your control with no per-display SaaS fees. This template ships the CMS with MySQL, the XMR message relay for real-time player control, Memcached for caching, and QuickChart for embedded charts â€” all wired together and exposed through the pre-installed Traefik reverse proxy with automatic HTTPS.