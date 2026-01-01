Snipe-IT is a powerful, open-source IT asset management system built on Laravel that helps organizations track hardware assets, software licenses, accessories, and consumables throughout their lifecycle. With over 13,000 GitHub stars, it provides enterprise-grade features including check-in/check-out workflows, depreciation tracking, warranty management, and comprehensive reporting â€” all without expensive licensing fees.

Self-hosting Snipe-IT on your VPS gives you complete ownership of sensitive asset and license data without recurring per-user or per-asset costs. The MariaDB-backed deployment scales from small teams to large enterprises, handling thousands of assets while maintaining fast queries for barcode scanning, reporting, and REST API integrations.