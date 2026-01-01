Deploy TensorZero in one click installation.
Open-source LLMOps gateway that unifies inference, observability, evaluations, and optimization in a single Rust-powered platform.
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What you can build with TensorZero
TensorZero is an open-source LLMOps platform that combines a high-performance Rust gateway with built-in observability, evaluations, and optimization workflows. Unlike multi-tool stacks that stitch together a proxy, a tracer, and a fine-tuning pipeline, TensorZero treats every inference, feedback signal, and optimization run as part of one feedback loop â€” turning production traffic into the dataset that improves your prompts, models, and routing decisions.
Self-hosting TensorZero on your own VPS keeps prompts, traces, and feedback data in infrastructure you control, with no per-call surcharge or token quotas on observability. The included ClickHouse store scales to millions of inferences while the gateway proxies OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, AWS Bedrock, and dozens of other providers behind a single OpenAI-compatible API.
Key features of TensorZero
Unified LLM gateway
Proxy OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, AWS Bedrock, Azure, vLLM, and dozens of other providers through a single OpenAI-compatible API written in high-performance Rust.
Built-in observability
Every inference is automatically captured into ClickHouse with full inputs, outputs, latency, and cost â€” no separate tracing service required.
Production feedback loop
Attach user feedback, evaluations, and metrics to any inference to build the labeled dataset that drives prompt and model optimization.
Automated optimization
Run built-in workflows to fine-tune models, distill from larger ones, and benchmark prompt variants directly from your production traffic.
Structured inference
Define schemas, templates, and variants in code so prompt changes are versioned, type-safe, and routable without redeploying your application.
Open-source self-hosted
Apache 2.0 licensed and runs entirely on your own infrastructure â€” your prompts, traces, and feedback data never leave your VPS.
Why run TensorZero on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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