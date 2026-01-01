OxiCloud is an open-source cloud storage platform written in Rust, designed as a fast and resource-efficient alternative to Nextcloud and OwnCloud. It provides file upload, download, folder management, sharing, search, trash, and a built-in music player â€” all self-hosted with a PostgreSQL backend. The Rust runtime keeps idle memory well under 100 MB, making it practical on VPS plans where a PHP-based stack would be too heavy.

Self-hosting OxiCloud puts all file storage on infrastructure you control, with no quotas, no subscription fees, and no third-party access to your files. An optional Nextcloud compatibility layer lets existing Nextcloud desktop and mobile clients connect without reconfiguration.