LibreChat is a self-hosted ChatGPT alternative with over 15,000 GitHub stars that gives you a single, polished interface for interacting with multiple AI providers. It supports OpenAI GPT models, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Azure OpenAI, and locally hosted models via Ollama â€” all from one deployment, without bouncing between different vendor dashboards.

This template bundles the complete LibreChat stack: MongoDB for conversation storage, MeiliSearch for full-text chat history search, and a PostgreSQL vector database for RAG document queries. Running it on your own VPS keeps sensitive conversations on your infrastructure while giving you full control over API keys, user access, and cost management.