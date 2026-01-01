Up to 69% off for Judge0 CE

Deploy Judge0 CE with one-click installation.

Open-source code execution API that compiles and runs submissions in 60+ programming languages inside an isolated sandbox.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚±409/mo
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Deploy Judge0 CE with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Judge0 CE

63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
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Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
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Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Judge0 CE

Judge0 CE is an open-source online judge system that exposes a simple HTTP JSON API for compiling and executing source code across more than 60 programming languages, including C, C++, Java, Python, JavaScript, Go, Rust, and Ruby. Each submission is compiled and run inside a fully isolated, resource-limited sandbox using Linux kernel namespaces and cgroups, preventing runaway processes, memory exhaustion, or filesystem escapes.

Self-hosting Judge0 lets you build coding assessment platforms, competitive programming judges, or educational tools without relying on third-party execution services. You own the API, control rate limits, and keep all submission data on your own VPS. The CE edition is free and MIT-licensed, with no per-execution fees regardless of volume.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Judge0 CE

60+ language support

Execute submissions in C, C++, Java, Python, JavaScript, Go, Rust, Ruby, and dozens more â€” all handled by a single unified API endpoint.

Isolated sandbox execution

Every submission runs in a kernel-level sandbox with strict CPU time, memory, and process limits, preventing interference between concurrent executions.

Simple HTTP JSON API

Create a submission with source code and language ID via a single POST request and poll or wait synchronously for the verdict, output, and runtime stats.

Authentication and authorization

Protect the API with configurable authentication and authorization token headers, allowing controlled access for trusted clients only.

Asynchronous worker pool

A separate worker process drains the execution queue from Redis, so the API server remains responsive under high submission loads.

Built-in rate limiting

Per-client rate limiting can be configured to prevent a single caller from saturating the execution pool on a shared deployment.

Why run Judge0 CE on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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