Deploy Visual Studio Code Server in one click installation.
Run VS Code fully in your browser from anywhere with extensions, debugging, Git, and an integrated terminal.
Choose a VPS plan for Visual Studio Code Server
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Visual Studio Code Server
Ang Visual Studio Code Server ay nagdadala ng kumpletong VS Code development environment sa anumang browser. I-access ang iyong mga extension, IntelliSense, integrated terminal, Git tools, at debugger mula sa anumang device nang hindi nag-i-install ng software nang lokal â€” ang iyong development environment ay nakatira sa iyong VPS at laging handa.
Ang self-hosting ng VS Code Server sa isang VPS ay nangangahulugang ang mga proyekto at configuration ay nananatili sa pagitan ng mga session at naa-access mula sa anumang makina. Ang laging-aktibong server environment ay mainam para sa pair programming sa web, cloud development workflows, o pag-code mula sa mga device kung saan hindi praktikal ang pag-install ng VS Code.
Key features of Visual Studio Code Server
Full VS Code in browser
Access the complete VS Code experience including extensions, themes, keybindings, and settings from any browser tab.
Extensions support
Install and run VS Code extensions server-side, including language servers, linters, formatters, and debuggers.
Integrated terminal
Run shell commands, build tools, and scripts directly in the browser terminal connected to your VPS environment.
Git integration
Manage repositories, create commits, review diffs, and handle merge conflicts using VS Code's built-in Git tools.
Persistent workspace
Projects, settings, and extensions persist between sessions on your VPS so you pick up exactly where you left off.
Why run Visual Studio Code Server on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.