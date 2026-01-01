Deploy Alexandrie in one click installation.
Self-hosted knowledge base with extended Markdown, full-text search, and granular per-document permissions.
Choose a VPS plan for Alexandrie
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Alexandrie
Alexandrie is a self-hosted knowledge base and documentation platform built with Go and Nuxt 4. It provides a rich Markdown editor with KaTeX math expressions, colored callout containers, and a command center for full-text search across all your documents. A five-level per-document permission system lets you keep some notes private, share others with your team, and publish selected pages publicly — all from a single installation.
Self-hosting Alexandrie keeps your documents, notes, and uploaded files on infrastructure you control. The built-in S3-compatible object storage handles file uploads without an external service, and one-click backup and restore lets you safeguard the full knowledge base without manual database exports.
Key features of Alexandrie
Extended Markdown editor
Write with KaTeX math expressions, colored callout containers, and rich embeds using a CodeMirror 6 editor designed for structured documentation.
Five-level permissions
Assign granular access levels per document — from fully private to publicly readable — so the same installation serves personal notes, team wikis, and public docs simultaneously.
Full-text command search
A keyboard-driven command center searches across all your documents instantly, making large knowledge bases navigable without manual folder browsing.
Built-in file storage
An integrated S3-compatible object store handles file uploads and media attachments without requiring an external storage service or CDN account.
SSO and OIDC login
Authenticate with Google, GitHub, Microsoft, or Discord via OIDC, eliminating the need to manage separate user accounts for every team member.
Why run Alexandrie on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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