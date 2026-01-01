Deploy Teedy in one click installation.
Open-source document management system with OCR and full-text search for organizing scans, PDFs, and files.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Teedy
Teedy is an open-source document management system that transforms a stack of scanned papers, PDFs, and digital files into an organized, searchable archive. Each uploaded document undergoes OCR so its text becomes fully searchable, and a flexible system of tags, hierarchical categories, and custom metadata keeps large collections organized. A clean, responsive web interface, multi-user accounts with fine-grained permissions, and a complete REST API make it suitable for individuals and small teams alike.
Self-hosting Teedy on your own VPS ensures sensitive paperwork â€” contracts, invoices, tax records, and identity documents â€” within infrastructure you control instead of a third-party cloud, while still providing OCR, full-text search, and audit-friendly versioning right out of the box.
Key features of Teedy
OCR text extraction
Automatically extracts text from scanned images and PDFs using built-in OCR, making every document fully searchable.
Full-text search
Search the entire archive by document content, tags, or metadata to locate any file in seconds.
Tags and metadata
Organise documents with hierarchical tags, custom metadata fields, and relations instead of rigid folder trees.
Multi-user permissions
Create user and group accounts with fine-grained access control lists so teams share documents securely.
REST API and automation
Automate uploads, ingestion, and integrations through a complete REST API and email-to-import support.
Why run Teedy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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