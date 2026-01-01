Deploy WireMock in one click installation.
Industry-standard HTTP API mock server for simulating REST services, testing edge cases, and developing in parallel.
Choose a VPS plan for WireMock
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WireMock
WireMock is an open-source HTTP API simulator that lets engineering teams replace real services with programmable mocks. Define stubs through a REST API or JSON files, match incoming requests by URL, headers, query parameters, cookies, or body content, and return dynamic responses generated with Handlebars templating. Record real traffic and replay it later to reproduce production scenarios offline.
Self-hosting WireMock on your own VPS gives every team a shared mock environment for contract testing, demo data, third-party API stand-ins, and chaos scenarios such as latency injection or malformed payloads. Persistent volumes keep your mapping definitions, response files, and custom extensions intact across redeploys so your test fixtures travel with the server.
Key features of WireMock
Flexible request matching
Match incoming HTTP requests against URL patterns, headers, query parameters, cookies, and JSON or XML body content for precise stub selection.
Dynamic response templating
Generate responses on the fly using Handlebars templates with access to request data, random values, dates, and custom helpers.
Record and playback
Capture live traffic against a real upstream and replay the recorded interactions later to reproduce scenarios without network dependencies.
Fault and latency simulation
Inject configurable delays, dropped connections, and malformed payloads to test how your application handles unreliable downstream services.
Stateful scenarios
Model multi-step workflows with state machines so the same endpoint can return different responses depending on previous interactions.
Admin REST API
Manage stubs, request journals, scenarios, and recordings programmatically through the admin API for CI/CD automation and tooling integrations.
Why run WireMock on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.