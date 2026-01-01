Crucix is an OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) platform that consolidates data from 27 public sources — including NASA FIRMS satellite imagery, maritime AIS tracking, ACLED conflict data, FRED economic indicators, and social sentiment feeds — into a single real-time dashboard featuring a WebGL-powered 3D globe. Data refreshes automatically every 15 minutes, giving you continuous situational awareness without manual intervention.

The platform delivers multi-tier alerts (FLASH, PRIORITY, ROUTINE) via Telegram and Discord, LLM-generated trade ideas, and two-way bot commands for on-demand briefings. Self-hosting Crucix on your VPS keeps all API keys and intelligence archives on your own infrastructure, ensures uninterrupted data collection, and gives you full control over retention and access.