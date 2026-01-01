Deploy ChiefOnboarding in one click installation.
Open-source employee onboarding platform that automates HR workflows and Slack integrations for new hires.
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What you can build with ChiefOnboarding
Ang ChiefOnboarding ay isang libre, open-source na platform para sa employee onboarding na tumutulong sa mga HR team at manager na i-automate ang buong proseso ng bagong hire — mula sa mga pre-boarding checklist hanggang sa account provisioning at task assignments. Maaaring kumpletuhin ng mga bagong hire ang kanilang onboarding sa pamamagitan ng isang web portal o direkta sa pamamagitan ng isang Slack bot, na ginagawang natural ang proseso anuman ang kanilang lokasyon ng trabaho.
Ang pag-self-host ng ChiefOnboarding sa iyong VPS ay nagpapanatili ng sensitibong data ng empleyado na ganap na nasa ilalim ng iyong kontrol, nang walang per-seat fees at walang vendor lock-in. Sinusuportahan nito ang maraming wika at timezones, na ginagawa itong praktikal para sa mga distributed at international team.
Key features of ChiefOnboarding
Automated workflows
Trigger tasks, reminders, and account provisioning automatically based on onboarding milestones and configurable timelines.
Slack bot integration
New hires can complete tasks and access resources directly inside Slack without switching to a separate web portal.
Pre-boarding sequences
Start the onboarding process before the first day with automated pre-boarding checklists and welcome communications.
Multi-language support
Serve distributed and international teams with built-in support for multiple languages and timezone-aware scheduling.
Task and resource tracking
Assign tasks, share documents, and monitor completion across the full onboarding journey from a single dashboard.
Why run ChiefOnboarding on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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