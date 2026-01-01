Deploy Outline in one click installation.
Modern open-source knowledge base and wiki with real-time collaboration, powerful search, and beautiful Markdown editing for teams.
Choose a VPS plan for Outline
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Outline
Outline is a fast, collaborative knowledge base designed for teams that value both beautiful design and seamless real-time editing. Built around a Markdown editor with slash commands, nested document hierarchies, and collection-based organization, it gives engineering, product, and operations teams a structured workspace for documentation that is both functional and visually appealing. Version history, granular permissions, and support for multiple SSO providers make it suitable for organizations of any size.
Self-hosting Outline on your own VPS means no per-user pricing constraints â€” unlimited team members at a fixed infrastructure cost. Your documentation and intellectual property stay under your control with no third-party data access, while PostgreSQL and Redis run locally for optimal performance without external service dependencies.
Key features of Outline
Real-Time Collaboration
Multiple team members can edit the same document simultaneously with inline comments and suggestions, making documentation sprints and review cycles seamless.
Powerful Full-Text Search
Instantly search across all documents and collections, with results ranked by relevance so the right information surfaces in seconds rather than minutes of browsing.
Flexible Authentication
Integrates with Google, Slack, Azure AD, GitHub, and custom OIDC providers, letting teams sign in with existing credentials without managing separate accounts.
Version History
Every document change is tracked with diff viewing and full restoration, giving teams a safety net for accidental edits and an audit trail for compliance.
Collection Organization
Organize documents into nested hierarchies and collections with granular public, team, or private sharing controls that fit any team structure.
Why run Outline on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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