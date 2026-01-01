Homebox is an inventory and organization system built specifically for home users who want to bring structure to their personal belongings. It lets you catalog items with photos, custom fields, and location tags, while tracking warranties, purchase dates, and values for insurance documentation. QR code labeling makes it easy to identify and locate items across rooms or storage spaces.

Self-hosting Homebox on your VPS keeps sensitive inventory data â€” including details about valuable possessions and purchase history â€” entirely private, with no subscription fees, no storage limits, and no risk of a third-party service discontinuing your data access.