Deploy AirTrail in one click installation.
Open-source personal flight journal to log, visualize, and analyze your aviation journeys on an interactive world map.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with AirTrail
Ang AirTrail ay isang open-source na personal flight tracking web app na nagbibigay-daan sa iyong i-record ang bawat flight, i-visualize ang iyong mga ruta sa isang interactive na world map, at tuklasin ang mga istatistika tungkol sa iyong kasaysayan ng paglalakbay. Sinusuportahan nito ang pag-import ng data ng flight mula sa mga sikat na serbisyo tulad ng MyFlightRadar24, Flighty, App in the Air, TripIt, at JetLog, na ginagawang madali ang pagbuo ng kumpletong log mula sa unang araw. Ang suporta sa multi-user ay nagbibigay-daan sa bawat miyembro ng sambahayan na magpanatili ng hiwalay na pribadong flight journal sa parehong instance.
Ang pag-self-host ng AirTrail sa iyong sariling VPS ay nagpapanatiling pribado at ganap na kontrolado ang iyong kasaysayan ng paglalakbay, nang walang bayad sa subscription at walang serbisyo ng third-party na nagpapanatili ng iyong data. Ang unang user na magrehistro ay awtomatikong makakatanggap ng owner-level access.
Key features of AirTrail
Interactive World Map
See every flight plotted on a world map with route lines connecting each origin and destination you have visited.
Flight History Imports
Import existing logs from MyFlightRadar24, Flighty, App in the Air, TripIt, JetLog, and byAir to populate your history immediately.
Travel Statistics
Explore totals and breakdowns across distance flown, countries visited, airports used, airlines, and time spent in the air.
Multi-user Support
Share one AirTrail instance with family or travel companions — each user maintains their own private flight log and statistics.
Public Flight Sharing
Generate a shareable link para ma-browse ng iba ang iyong interactive flight map nang hindi na kailangan ng account.
Why run AirTrail on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
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