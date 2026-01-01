Deploy FreshRSS in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted RSS feed aggregator for managing all your favorite websites and news sources in one place.
Choose a VPS plan for FreshRSS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FreshRSS
FreshRSS is a free, self-hosted RSS and Atom feed aggregator that brings all your information sources into a single, fast reading interface. Built with PHP and requiring minimal resources, it supports multi-user deployments, extensive keyboard shortcuts, advanced filtering, and full article content fetching â€” so you never have to visit each source individually. The mobile-responsive design and API compatibility with third-party readers like Reeder and NetNewsWire make it a complete replacement for discontinued services like Google Reader.
Self-hosting FreshRSS on your VPS means 24/7 feed updates regardless of your local internet connection, complete privacy over your reading habits, and no algorithm deciding what you see. Your carefully curated subscriptions and reading history are preserved in persistent storage, safe across container updates.
Key features of FreshRSS
Multi-User Support
Create separate accounts with individual subscriptions and reading preferences, making it suitable for families and teams.
Advanced Filtering
Filter articles by keywords, authors, or custom rules and search across all feeds to find any content instantly.
Third-Party Reader APIs
Compatible with the Fever and Google Reader APIs so popular mobile apps like Reeder and Unread can sync with your instance.
Full Article Fetching
Retrieve complete article content for feeds that only publish summaries, keeping everything readable within one interface.
OPML Import & Export
Migrate your subscriptions from any feed reader using standard OPML files, with no manual re-entry required.
Why run FreshRSS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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