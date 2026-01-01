Dozzle is a zero-configuration web interface for monitoring Docker container logs in real time. It automatically discovers every container on the host and streams their output directly to a clean, responsive browser UI â€” no log agents, no external storage, no setup beyond mounting the Docker socket.

Developers use it to watch multiple services simultaneously during debugging, while operators rely on it for quick incident triage. Powerful search and filtering make it easy to isolate the exact log lines you need without leaving the browser. With minimal resource usage and no database dependencies, Dozzle runs comfortably alongside production workloads on any VPS.