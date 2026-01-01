Wekan is a self-hosted, open-source Kanban board for managing projects visually with boards, lists, and cards. It supports custom fields, labels, checklists, due dates, file attachments, member assignments, and swimlanes for organizing work across teams and projects in a flexible visual format.

Self-hosting Wekan on a VPS keeps all project data private with no per-seat fees or vendor lock-in. A REST API enables automation and integration with external tools, email notifications keep team members informed of card activity, and MongoDB-backed storage ensures reliable data persistence.