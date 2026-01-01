Deploy Wekan in one click installation.
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management with cards, custom fields, due dates, and team collaboration.
Choose a VPS plan for Wekan
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Wekan
Wekan is a self-hosted, open-source Kanban board for managing projects visually with boards, lists, and cards. It supports custom fields, labels, checklists, due dates, file attachments, member assignments, and swimlanes for organizing work across teams and projects in a flexible visual format.
Self-hosting Wekan on a VPS keeps all project data private with no per-seat fees or vendor lock-in. A REST API enables automation and integration with external tools, email notifications keep team members informed of card activity, and MongoDB-backed storage ensures reliable data persistence.
Key features of Wekan
Flexible Kanban boards
Organize work across unlimited boards with customizable lists, swimlanes, and card templates for any project structure.
Custom fields
Add custom fields to cards including text, numbers, dates, and dropdowns to capture project-specific metadata.
Team collaboration
Assign cards to team members, add watchers, and use comments to coordinate work directly on the board.
REST API
Automate board management and integrate Wekan with external tools using the REST API for cards, lists, and boards.
Email notifications
Receive email alerts when cards are created, updated, or assigned to keep team members informed without checking the board.
Why run Wekan on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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