Up to 69% off for LNbits

Deploy LNbits in one click installation.

Open-source Lightning wallet and accounts system with tip jars, paywalls, donation buttons, and subscriptions for creators.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚±409/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy LNbits in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for LNbits

63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with LNbits

LNbits is a free, open-source Bitcoin Lightning Network wallet and accounts system that turns any compatible Lightning backend into a multi-user platform. Instead of operating a single node wallet, LNbits lets you provision unlimited sub-wallets, each with its own API keys, balance, and access controls â€” ideal for creators, communities, businesses, and developers who want to issue Lightning accounts without giving up custody of the underlying node.

An extensible plugin architecture ships with dozens of ready-made extensions covering tip jars, paywalls, point-of-sale terminals, subscriptions, LNURL services, scrub links, and more. Self-hosting LNbits on your own VPS keeps Lightning channels, payment data, and customer relationships entirely under your control with no third-party custodian or per-transaction fees.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of LNbits

Multi-wallet accounts

Provision unlimited sub-wallets on top of one Lightning backend, each with its own balance, REST API keys, and isolated transaction history.

Tip jars and paywalls

Built-in extensions let creators add tip jars, donation buttons, paywalled links, and subscription tiers without writing custom payment code.

Pluggable funding sources

Connect to LND, Core Lightning, Eclair, Phoenixd, Blink, Alby, OpenNode, ZBD, NWC, and many more â€” switch backends from the admin UI without redeploying.

Extension marketplace

Install community extensions for point-of-sale terminals, LNURL services, scrub links, lottery games, gift cards, and dozens more directly from the UI.

Developer REST API

Every wallet exposes a documented REST API and WebSocket interface so applications can issue invoices, check balances, and receive payment events programmatically.

Self-custodial control

Run the entire stack on your own VPS and Lightning node â€” no third-party custodian holds funds and no per-transaction platform fees apply.

Why run LNbits on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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