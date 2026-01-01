Deploy LNbits in one click installation.
Open-source Lightning wallet and accounts system with tip jars, paywalls, donation buttons, and subscriptions for creators.
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What you can build with LNbits
LNbits is a free, open-source Bitcoin Lightning Network wallet and accounts system that turns any compatible Lightning backend into a multi-user platform. Instead of operating a single node wallet, LNbits lets you provision unlimited sub-wallets, each with its own API keys, balance, and access controls â€” ideal for creators, communities, businesses, and developers who want to issue Lightning accounts without giving up custody of the underlying node.
An extensible plugin architecture ships with dozens of ready-made extensions covering tip jars, paywalls, point-of-sale terminals, subscriptions, LNURL services, scrub links, and more. Self-hosting LNbits on your own VPS keeps Lightning channels, payment data, and customer relationships entirely under your control with no third-party custodian or per-transaction fees.
Key features of LNbits
Multi-wallet accounts
Provision unlimited sub-wallets on top of one Lightning backend, each with its own balance, REST API keys, and isolated transaction history.
Tip jars and paywalls
Built-in extensions let creators add tip jars, donation buttons, paywalled links, and subscription tiers without writing custom payment code.
Pluggable funding sources
Connect to LND, Core Lightning, Eclair, Phoenixd, Blink, Alby, OpenNode, ZBD, NWC, and many more â€” switch backends from the admin UI without redeploying.
Extension marketplace
Install community extensions for point-of-sale terminals, LNURL services, scrub links, lottery games, gift cards, and dozens more directly from the UI.
Developer REST API
Every wallet exposes a documented REST API and WebSocket interface so applications can issue invoices, check balances, and receive payment events programmatically.
Self-custodial control
Run the entire stack on your own VPS and Lightning node â€” no third-party custodian holds funds and no per-transaction platform fees apply.
Why run LNbits on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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