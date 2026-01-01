Deploy Actual Budget in one click installation.
Privacy-focused personal finance app using envelope budgeting to give every dollar a purpose.
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What you can build with Actual Budget
Ang Actual Budget ay isang mabilis, local-first na personal finance application na binuo sa paligid ng envelope budgeting methodology—bawat dolyar na kinikita mo ay itinalaga sa isang partikular na kategorya bago mo ito gastusin. Orihinal na isang komersyal na produkto, ito ay naging open-source ng lumikha nito at ngayon ay pinapanatili ng isang aktibong komunidad, na ginagawa itong isa sa mga pinakamahusay na libreng alternatibo sa YNAB.
Dahil ang Actual Budget ay gumagamit ng local-first architecture, ang iyong financial data ay nananatili sa imprastraktura na kontrolado mo sa halip na isang third-party cloud. Gumagana pa rin ang multi-device synchronization sa pamamagitan ng iyong self-hosted server, at ang opsyonal na end-to-end encryption ay nagpoprotekta sa data habang in-transit. Ang mga koneksyon sa bangko sa pamamagitan ng SimpleFIN (US/Canada) at GoCardless (EU/UK) ay awtomatikong nagdadala ng mga transaksyon, habang ang suporta sa pag-import para sa YNAB ay nagpapadali sa paglipat.
Key features of Actual Budget
Envelope budgeting
Inilalaan ang bawat dolyar sa isang partikular na kategorya bago gastusin, na nagbibigay sa iyo ng malinaw na plano batay sa aktwal na kita sa halip na magaspang na pagtatantya.
Local-first data ownership
Your financial data is stored on your own server, not a commercial cloud—protecting sensitive account details from third-party breaches or vendor policy changes.
Multi-device sync
Synchronize budgets across phones, tablets, and computers through your self-hosted server so every household member sees the same up-to-date figures.
Bank account integration
Connect to real bank accounts via SimpleFIN (US/Canada) or GoCardless (EU/UK) to import transactions automatically, reducing manual data entry.
Detailed financial reports
Built-in reports for net worth, cash flow, and spending trends give you the visibility to make informed financial decisions without a separate spreadsheet.
Why run Actual Budget on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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