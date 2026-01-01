Up to 69% off for Actual Budget

Deploy Actual Budget in one click installation.

Privacy-focused personal finance app using envelope budgeting to give every dollar a purpose.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
409 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Actual Budget in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Actual Budget

63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱9,816 (regular price ₱26,856). Renews at ₱679/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱13,176 (regular price ₱34,296). Renews at ₱819/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱17,976 (regular price ₱57,096). Renews at ₱1,629/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱35,976 (regular price ₱101,016). Renews at ₱2,989/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱9,816 (regular price ₱26,856). Renews at ₱679/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱13,176 (regular price ₱34,296). Renews at ₱819/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱17,976 (regular price ₱57,096). Renews at ₱1,629/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱35,976 (regular price ₱101,016). Renews at ₱2,989/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Actual Budget

Ang Actual Budget ay isang mabilis, local-first na personal finance application na binuo sa paligid ng envelope budgeting methodology—bawat dolyar na kinikita mo ay itinalaga sa isang partikular na kategorya bago mo ito gastusin. Orihinal na isang komersyal na produkto, ito ay naging open-source ng lumikha nito at ngayon ay pinapanatili ng isang aktibong komunidad, na ginagawa itong isa sa mga pinakamahusay na libreng alternatibo sa YNAB.

Dahil ang Actual Budget ay gumagamit ng local-first architecture, ang iyong financial data ay nananatili sa imprastraktura na kontrolado mo sa halip na isang third-party cloud. Gumagana pa rin ang multi-device synchronization sa pamamagitan ng iyong self-hosted server, at ang opsyonal na end-to-end encryption ay nagpoprotekta sa data habang in-transit. Ang mga koneksyon sa bangko sa pamamagitan ng SimpleFIN (US/Canada) at GoCardless (EU/UK) ay awtomatikong nagdadala ng mga transaksyon, habang ang suporta sa pag-import para sa YNAB ay nagpapadali sa paglipat.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Actual Budget

Envelope budgeting

Inilalaan ang bawat dolyar sa isang partikular na kategorya bago gastusin, na nagbibigay sa iyo ng malinaw na plano batay sa aktwal na kita sa halip na magaspang na pagtatantya.

Local-first data ownership

Your financial data is stored on your own server, not a commercial cloud—protecting sensitive account details from third-party breaches or vendor policy changes.

Multi-device sync

Synchronize budgets across phones, tablets, and computers through your self-hosted server so every household member sees the same up-to-date figures.

Bank account integration

Connect to real bank accounts via SimpleFIN (US/Canada) or GoCardless (EU/UK) to import transactions automatically, reducing manual data entry.

Detailed financial reports

Built-in reports for net worth, cash flow, and spending trends give you the visibility to make informed financial decisions without a separate spreadsheet.

Why run Actual Budget on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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