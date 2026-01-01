Budge is a personal finance budgeting application that helps individuals and families keep track of expenses, monitor spending habits, and work towards financial goals through a user-friendly web interface. It supports multiple account types, customizable spending categories, and recurring transaction management, providing users a complete picture of their financial health without having to rely on cloud-based financial services.

Self-hosting Budge on your own VPS ensures that bank details, spending history, and financial goals stay entirely within your infrastructure — never shared with third-party platforms nor used for advertising profiling. Persistent storage keeps years of financial history, accessible from any device via a responsive browser interface.