Zipline is a self-hosted file and image upload server designed for power users who need fast, reliable sharing with full control over their data. It supports ShareX, Flameshot, and other screenshot tools out of the box, making it a seamless replacement for cloud-based upload services like Imgur or file.io.

Beyond simple uploads, Zipline includes URL shortening, code paste bins, folder organization, embed customization, and user management. Self-hosting on your own VPS means unlimited storage, no file size restrictions, and complete privacy for every upload.