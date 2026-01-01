2FAuth is an open-source, web-based alternative to mobile authenticator apps like Google Authenticator and Authy. It generates Time-based One-Time Passwords (TOTP) and HOTP codes through a clean browser interface, so your authentication codes are reachable from any device—not locked to a single phone.

Unlike mobile-only authenticators, 2FAuth stores your secrets on infrastructure you control with encrypted storage and optional account protection. This means no vendor lock-in, no data shared with commercial services, and no dependency on a phone that could be lost or damaged when you need to log in most.