Deploy Authorizer with one-click installation.
Open-source self-hosted authentication server na nagbibigay sa iyong mga app ng kumpletong identity layer nang walang third-party SaaS.
Choose a VPS plan for Authorizer
Every plan has everything you need and more
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
What you can build with Authorizer
Authorizer is a self-hosted authentication and authorization server that replaces cloud services like Auth0, Firebase Auth, or Clerk. It provides email/password login, social OAuth with 10+ providers, magic links, multi-factor authentication, and role-based access control out of the box — all running within your own infrastructure, with user data stored in your own database.
Rather than paying per-user fees or trusting a third party with your users' credentials, self-hosting Authorizer keeps full ownership of your identity layer. It exposes a GraphQL API and a built-in login page your applications can redirect to, backed by SQLite, PostgreSQL, MySQL, or one of 13+ supported database backends.
Key features of Authorizer
Social & passwordless login
Support for Google, GitHub, and 10+ OAuth providers alongside magic link and TOTP-based MFA, so users can sign in any way they prefer.
Role-based access control
Define custom roles and protected roles to restrict what authenticated users can do within your application.
GraphQL API
Full GraphQL interface for user management, token issuance, and configuration makes integration straightforward in any tech stack.
Built-in login UI
Ships with a ready-to-use login page at /app and an admin dashboard at /dashboard — no custom auth UI required to get started.
13+ database backends
Run against SQLite for simplicity or connect to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, or one of 10+ other supported databases as your needs grow.
Why run Authorizer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Recommended server location:
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Launch locally. Grow globally
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.
30-day money-back guarantee
Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.
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