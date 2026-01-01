Authorizer is a self-hosted authentication and authorization server that replaces cloud services like Auth0, Firebase Auth, or Clerk. It provides email/password login, social OAuth with 10+ providers, magic links, multi-factor authentication, and role-based access control out of the box — all running within your own infrastructure, with user data stored in your own database.

Rather than paying per-user fees or trusting a third party with your users' credentials, self-hosting Authorizer keeps full ownership of your identity layer. It exposes a GraphQL API and a built-in login page your applications can redirect to, backed by SQLite, PostgreSQL, MySQL, or one of 13+ supported database backends.