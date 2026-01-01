Deploy Vaultwarden in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted Bitwarden-compatible password manager written in Rust with automatic HTTPS via Traefik.
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What you can build with Vaultwarden
Ang Vaultwarden ay isang hindi opisyal, magaan na implementasyon ng Bitwarden server API na nakasulat sa Rust. Gumagamit ito ng maliit na bahagi ng memorya na kinakailangan ng opisyal na Bitwarden server habang nananatiling ganap na tugma sa lahat ng opisyal na Bitwarden client â€” ang mga browser extension, desktop app, at mobile app ay gumagana nang walang pagbabago.
Ang pag-self-host ng iyong password vault sa isang VPS ay nagpapanatili sa bawat password, secure na tala, at credential nang buo sa loob ng iyong sariling imprastraktura. Awtomatikong niruruta ng template na ito ang HTTPS sa pamamagitan ng pre-installed na Traefik reverse proxy na may mga Let's Encrypt certificate, na sumasapat sa kinakailangan ng HTTPS ng mga Bitwarden client mula sa unang deployment.
Key features of Vaultwarden
Bitwarden compatible
All official Bitwarden browser extensions, desktop, and mobile clients connect to Vaultwarden without any modification.
Rust efficiency
Written in Rust, Vaultwarden uses a fraction of the RAM and CPU required by the official Java-based Bitwarden server.
Automatic HTTPS
Traffic routes through the pre-installed Traefik proxy with Let's Encrypt certificates, satisfying Bitwarden's HTTPS requirement immediately.
Organization support
Share vault items with family or team members using Vaultwarden's organization and collection features.
Emergency access
Grant trusted contacts emergency access to your vault with configurable waiting periods for account recovery scenarios.
Why run Vaultwarden on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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