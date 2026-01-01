Docmost is a modern, open-source alternative to Notion and Confluence designed for teams that need real-time collaborative editing without the privacy trade-offs of cloud-hosted platforms. Multiple users can edit the same page simultaneously with conflict-free synchronization, while spaces provide clean separation between teams, projects, or departments.

Self-hosting Docmost on your VPS means your internal documentation, architectural decisions, and sensitive knowledge base content never leave your infrastructure. The included PostgreSQL database and Redis cache deliver the performance and reliability that collaborative editing demands, with persistent storage protecting your documentation across updates.