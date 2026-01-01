Deploy Ombi in one click installation.
Self-hosted request system para sa Plex, Emby, at Jellyfin â€” ang mga user ay humihingi ng mga pelikula at palabas, ikaw ang mag-a-approve at awtomatikong magpo-proseso.
Choose a VPS plan for Ombi
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Ombi
Ombi is the standard self-hosted request system for households running Plex, Emby, or Jellyfin. Users sign in with their existing media-server account and request movies, TV shows, music albums, and 4K content through a polished mobile-friendly web UI. Each request flows into a configurable approval queue, then automatically forwards approved items to Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, or CouchPotato for fulfillment.
Self-hosting Ombi on a VPS gives your users a clean "ask first" funnel into your media library and gives you a single place to approve, deny, or batch-handle incoming requests â€” without exposing your Arr admin panels to the household.
Key features of Ombi
Plex, Emby, and Jellyfin login
Users sign in with their existing media-server credentials so there is no separate account to manage and permissions stay synced.
Movie, TV, music, and 4K requests
Per-category quotas, per-user limits, and approval rules let you tailor what each viewer can request without manual oversight.
Auto-fulfillment via Arr
Approved requests flow directly to Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr through their REST APIs so content downloads, processes, and lands in the library automatically.
Request notifications
Discord, Pushover, Pushbullet, Telegram, Slack, email, and mobile-app push notifications keep admins and users in sync as requests progress.
Mobile-friendly UI and apps
Polished responsive web UI plus iOS and Android companion apps let household members request and track content from any device.
Why run Ombi on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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