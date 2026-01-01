Deploy Wallos in one click installation.
Self-hosted subscription tracker for managing recurring payments, renewal reminders, and spending breakdowns across currencies.
Choose a VPS plan for Wallos
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Wallos
Wallos is a self-hosted subscription management application for tracking recurring payments and subscriptions in one place. It supports multiple currencies, renewal reminders, and detailed spending breakdowns by category, giving you a clear picture of your monthly and annual subscription costs.
Self-hosting Wallos on a VPS keeps your financial subscription data private with no connection to third-party money management services. Custom categories, a calendar view for upcoming renewals, and notification delivery via email, Discord, and Telegram make it easy to stay on top of recurring expenses without unexpected charges.
Key features of Wallos
Multi-currency tracking
Track subscriptions billed in different currencies with automatic conversion for unified spending totals.
Renewal reminders
Get notified before subscriptions renew via email, Discord, or Telegram so you never face unexpected charges.
Spending breakdown
View monthly and annual costs by category to identify where subscription spending is highest and find savings.
Calendar view
See all upcoming renewal dates on a calendar to plan finances and avoid billing surprises at end of month.
No external database
Wallos runs on SQLite with no separate database service required, keeping deployment simple and resource usage minimal.
Why run Wallos on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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