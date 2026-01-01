Deploy COPS in one click installation.
Lightweight PHP OPDS and HTML server para sa iyong Calibre ebook library, na-optimize para sa shared hosting at low-resource setups.
Choose a VPS plan for COPS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with COPS
COPS (Calibre OPDS PHP Server) is a fast, read-only alternative to the built-in Calibre content server. It exposes an existing Calibre library — the standard
metadata.db file — through a simple HTML interface for browsers and an OPDS feed for ebook readers like Moon+ Reader, KyBook, Aldiko, and Marvin. Because it runs on plain PHP with no database of its own, it stays responsive on modest hardware and starts in seconds.
Self-hosting COPS on a VPS gives mobile ebook readers a fast catalog endpoint without keeping a Calibre desktop instance running, and pairs naturally with Calibre-Web for users who want a read-only public catalog separate from their full management UI.
Key features of COPS
Native OPDS feed
Built-in OPDS 1.1 catalog so mobile reading apps can browse, search, and download from your Calibre library out of the box.
Reads Calibre metadata.db
Direktang tumuturo sa parehong SQLite database na ginagamit ng Calibre — walang import, walang duplicate na library, walang sync step.
Lightweight footprint
Pure PHP with no external database, so it stays fast on small VPS plans and handles libraries with thousands of titles.
In-browser reader
Reads EPUB files directly in the browser via Monocle, so users can sample books without downloading first.
Custom themes and configuration
Adjustable per-instance through
local.php — pick a theme, set page size, restrict access, or expose multiple databases at once.
Why run COPS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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