Deploy DVinyl in one click installation.
Self-hosted collection manager that catalogs and values vinyl, CDs, books, movies, and video games in one library.
Choose a VPS plan for DVinyl
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with DVinyl
DVinyl is an open-source collection manager built for physical media enthusiasts who want a single, customizable home for their vinyls, CDs, cassettes, books, comics, Blu-rays, DVDs, and video games. It pulls rich metadata and cover art from Discogs, Hardcover, TMDB, and IGDB, then estimates market value for music releases so collectors can track what their shelves are actually worth.
Self-hosting DVinyl on your own VPS keeps your full collection inventory, location tags, and wishlist data under your control instead of locked inside a third-party app or spreadsheet. The bundled MongoDB database ensures your catalog persists across updates, and a private authentication system lets you browse alone or share a read-only view with friends.
Key features of DVinyl
Multi-format library
Catalog vinyl, CDs, cassettes, books, comics, Blu-rays, DVDs, and video games side by side in one unified collection instead of juggling separate apps.
Discogs market valuation
Pull real-time low, median, and high market estimates from Discogs so you always know what your music collection is worth on the secondary market.
One-click Discogs import
Import an entire existing Discogs collection in a single click or add new items by Release ID without retyping artist, label, or track data.
Customizable dashboard
Build your home view with modular statistics widgets, configurable navigation shortcuts, and per-category visual themes that match how you browse.
Physical location tracking
Tag where every item is located on your shelves, in storage, or on loan, so you can find a specific record or book without digging through the entire collection.
Wishlist and sharing
Track future finds in a dedicated wishlist and expose your catalog through built-in authentication for private browsing or read-only sharing.
Why run DVinyl on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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