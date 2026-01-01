The Beszel Agent is the data-gathering component of the Beszel monitoring platform. Once installed on each server you want to observe, it continuously collects CPU, memory, disk, and network metrics, as well as Docker container statistics. It then securely sends these to a central Beszel hub for aggregation and alerting.

The agent is designed to be minimal — it uses very little resources while providing a comprehensive view of your system's health. Its communication with the hub is secured through token authentication, and Docker socket access provides it with full container-level insight without needing elevated host privileges, aside from that socket mount.