Bluesky Ozone is the official moderation and labeling service for the AT Protocol, the open network that powers Bluesky. It pairs a Next.js web UI with a backend service that lets moderators triage reports, take down or suspend content and accounts, apply labels, and publish those labels back to the network through WebSockets.

Running your own Ozone instance turns you into a stackable labeler that Bluesky users can subscribe to, giving communities, publishers, and researchers a way to shape what they and their members see without depending on any single moderation provider. Self-hosting keeps reports, label history, and policy decisions on infrastructure you control.