Artalk is a self-hosted comment system consisting of a performant Go server and a minimal vanilla JavaScript widget that embeds on any website or blog with a single script tag. Unlike cloud-based comment platforms, Artalk keeps all comments, user data, and moderation history on infrastructure you control — no third-party access, no data harvesting, and no subscription fees.

The backend supports SQLite out of the box with optional migration to MySQL or PostgreSQL as traffic grows. Moderation tools, email notifications, social login, spam filtering, CAPTCHA, and a full admin sidebar are all included. Self-hosting on a VPS means your comment data follows your retention and privacy policies, not a platform's terms of service.