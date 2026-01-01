Deploy Hoppscotch in one click installation.
Open-source API development platform supporting REST, GraphQL, WebSocket, and real-time team collaboration.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Hoppscotch
Hoppscotch is a modern, lightweight API development and testing platform that covers the full API lifecycle â€” from building and testing requests to documenting and sharing collections with your team. It supports REST, GraphQL, WebSocket, Server-Sent Events, and WebRTC in a single interface, with environment variables, pre-request scripts, and advanced authentication options including OAuth 2.0.
Self-hosting Hoppscotch on your VPS keeps all API keys, request payloads, and team workspace data entirely on your infrastructure, eliminating the data privacy concerns of cloud-based API clients while removing per-seat subscription costs as your team grows.
Key features of Hoppscotch
Multi-Protocol Testing
Test REST, GraphQL, WebSocket, Server-Sent Events, and WebRTC connections from a single unified interface.
Team Workspaces
Share collections and collaborate in real-time with teammates across shared workspaces without leaving your private infrastructure.
Advanced Authentication
Built-in support for OAuth 2.0, Bearer tokens, Basic Auth, and API keys covers virtually every authentication scheme.
Environment Variables
Switch between development, staging, and production environments instantly without editing request parameters manually.
Collection Management
Organize requests into versioned collections with import and export support for Postman and OpenAPI formats.
Why run Hoppscotch on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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