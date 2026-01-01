Deploy Shynet in one click installation.
Privacy-respecting web analytics platform that works without cookies and gives you full data ownership.
Choose a VPS plan for Shynet
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Shynet
Ang Shynet ay isang self-hosted web analytics platform na idinisenyo para sa mga may-ari ng website na may pagpapahalaga sa privacy. Hindi tulad ng mga commercial analytics tool, sinusubaybayan ng Shynet ang gawi ng bisita nang walang cookies, fingerprinting, o pagkolekta ng personal na data, na ginagawa itong ganap na sumusunod sa GDPR at katulad na mga regulasyon sa privacy nang walang cookie banners o consent dialogs.
Ang pag-deploy ng Shynet sa iyong sariling VPS ay nangangahulugang hindi kailanman aalis ang data ng iyong bisita sa iyong imprastraktura. Makakakuha ka ng malinis at makabuluhang metrics â€” sessions, referrers, load times, at geographic data â€” habang iginagalang ang privacy ng iyong mga user at pinapanatili ang kumpletong pagmamay-ari ng iyong analytics.
Key features of Shynet
Cookie-free tracking
Collects analytics without cookies or fingerprinting, eliminating the need for consent banners and keeping you compliant with GDPR and CCPA.
Self-hosted data ownership
All visitor data stays on your VPS â€” no third-party sharing, no data brokers, no platform lock-in.
Lightweight embed script
A single JavaScript snippet or a no-JS 1Ã—1 pixel tracker integrates with any website or static site generator.
Multi-site management
Manage analytics for multiple websites from a single dashboard, with per-site access controls for teams.
Real-time session data
View active sessions, referrer sources, page load times, and geographic breakdown as they happen.
Why run Shynet on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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