Deploy Plausible Analytics in one click installation.
Lightweight, cookieless web analytics platform that is fully GDPR-compliant and keeps all visitor data on your own server.
Choose a VPS plan for Plausible Analytics
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Plausible Analytics
Plausible Analytics is an open-source, privacy-first alternative to Google Analytics that tracks essential website metrics without cookies, personal data collection, or consent banners. Its tracking script weighs under 1 KB, so it has virtually no impact on page load times while providing a clean dashboard with all the traffic insights you need.
Self-hosting Plausible on your VPS keeps every pageview and event record on your infrastructure with no third-party access. This template pairs the Plausible application with PostgreSQL for metadata and ClickHouse for high-performance analytics queries, giving you a complete, production-ready setup that retains data indefinitely at a fixed infrastructure cost.
Key features of Plausible Analytics
Cookieless Tracking
Measures traffic without cookies or persistent identifiers, so you need no consent banner and stay compliant with GDPR and CCPA by default.
Under 1 KB Script
The tracking script is smaller than most images, adding no measurable delay to page loads while still capturing all essential metrics.
Real-Time Dashboard
See live visitor counts alongside historical trends, traffic sources, and top pages in a single, easy-to-read dashboard.
Goal and Event Tracking
Monitor custom conversions and events â€” form submissions, button clicks, and outbound links â€” without writing complex analytics code.
ClickHouse Analytics Engine
ClickHouse columnar storage enables fast queries across millions of pageviews, so dashboards load instantly even on high-traffic sites.
Why run Plausible Analytics on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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