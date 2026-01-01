Deploy Icinga 2 in one click installation.
Open-source monitoring platform for hosts, services, and metrics with a powerful DSL and REST API.
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What you can build with Icinga 2
Icinga 2 is the modern successor to Nagios, rewritten in C++ for performance and built around a powerful configuration DSL, native REST API, and pluggable feature modules. It checks the availability of hosts, services, network devices, and applications, calculates state transitions and downtimes, and triggers notifications when something breaks â€” all backed by the thousands of existing Nagios-compatible plugins.
This template bundles Icinga 2 with Icinga DB, a Redis-backed sync daemon, and Icinga Web 2 so you get a complete monitoring stack with a modern dashboard out of the box. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps every alert, metric, and host inventory on infrastructure you control, with no per-host pricing or vendor lock-in.
Key features of Icinga 2
Nagios plugin compatible
Reuses the entire Nagios plugin ecosystem so existing check scripts for HTTP, SMTP, disk, CPU, databases, and certificates work without changes.
Modern web dashboard
Icinga Web 2 with the Icinga DB module ships a fast list, filter, and detail UI with dark mode, bulk acknowledge, and modal scheduling for downtimes.
Powerful config DSL
Apply rules, templates, and host groups let you define monitoring for hundreds of hosts in a few lines instead of repeating per-host blocks.
REST API and events
Full REST API for hosts, services, downtimes, comments, and acknowledgements drives automation, dashboards, and ChatOps integrations.
Icinga DB streaming sync
A Redis-backed sync daemon streams every check result and state change into MariaDB so the web UI always reflects live state with minimal lag.
Distributed monitoring
The master container can later accept satellite and agent zones, letting you scale to multiple datacenters from the same configuration tree.
Why run Icinga 2 on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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