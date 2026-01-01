Wavelog is a modern, web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking QSOs and managing award progress across DXCC, IOTA, SOTA, and POTA programs. It integrates directly with LoTW, eQSL, and callbook lookup services, and supports CAT radio control for automated logging during operating sessions.

Self-hosting Wavelog on a VPS keeps your logbook data private and accessible from any browser or mobile device without third-party cloud dependency. Contest logging, DX cluster integration, ADIF and Cabrillo export, and support for multiple operators make it a complete station logging solution for serious amateur radio operators.