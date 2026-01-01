Deploy Wavelog in one click installation.
Web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking QSOs, managing awards, and integrating with LoTW and eQSL.
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What you can build with Wavelog
Wavelog is a modern, web-based amateur radio logging application for tracking QSOs and managing award progress across DXCC, IOTA, SOTA, and POTA programs. It integrates directly with LoTW, eQSL, and callbook lookup services, and supports CAT radio control for automated logging during operating sessions.
Self-hosting Wavelog on a VPS keeps your logbook data private and accessible from any browser or mobile device without third-party cloud dependency. Contest logging, DX cluster integration, ADIF and Cabrillo export, and support for multiple operators make it a complete station logging solution for serious amateur radio operators.
Key features of Wavelog
Award tracking
Track progress toward DXCC, IOTA, SOTA, POTA, and other major amateur radio award programs from your logbook data.
LoTW & eQSL sync
Automatically upload and confirm QSOs with LoTW and eQSL for electronic award credit without manual submission.
CAT radio control
Connect to your radio via CAT interface to automatically populate band, mode, and frequency fields during live operating.
Contest logging
Log contest QSOs with exchange tracking and duplicate checking for competitive amateur radio operating.
ADIF export
Export your full log in ADIF or Cabrillo format for use with other logging software or award submission systems.
Why run Wavelog on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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